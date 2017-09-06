Cops: Frat party cited for indoor waterfall, minors drinking

By Published:
(AP Photo)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say underage drinking and a waterfall pouring down a staircase led police to break up a party at a Massachusetts Institute of Technology fraternity house.

Boston police say the first floor of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house was being “operated as a nightclub” with low light, strobe lights and a DJ on Sunday night without the approval of the City of Boston License Division.

Police say detectives observed someone under 21 with a can of beer. They say the frat brothers had also installed a waterfall on the upper floor that soaked the marble staircase.

The fraternity’s president was issued a violation for hazardous conditions inside the building and other offenses.

The fraternity and MIT did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s