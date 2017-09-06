Dallas City Council votes for immediate removal of Robert E. Lee statue

DALLAS (AP) — Officials in Dallas have voted to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and work crews within hours began the task of taking down the monument.

The Dallas City Council voted by a 13-1 margin Wednesday to remove the statue, which is in Robert E. Lee Park just north of downtown.

A city task force will determine later what to do with it.

Police officers were stationed at the park as work crews brought in a crane to take it away. A couple dozen spectators watched and there were none who appeared to protest the move.

Officials in Austin, Houston and San Antonio are also in the process of either removing or studying what to do about Confederate memorials and names.

The University of Texas last month removed statues on its campus.

