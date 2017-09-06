Defiance County man becomes Ohio’s first West Nile death this year

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There has been a fatal case of West Nile Virus in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

A 74-year-old man from Defiance County has been identified as the victim. The man had been hospitalized with encephalitis.

There are a total of 10 West Nile cases reported around the state, including one in Franklin County.

In recent years, according to the ODH, Ohio reported 17 human West Nile Virus cases in 2016 including four deaths, 35 in 2015 including two deaths and 11 in 2014 including one death.

