Honeymooning couple shares ordeal as they hunker down while Irma rages outside

(INSIDE EDITION) — Honeymooners are taking refuge inside the bathroom of their hotel on the island of St. Martin as Hurricane Irma roars outside.

Scott and Sarah Riggins, of Charleston, N.C., were married just last week and are honeymooning on the island.

They posted a video on social media that showed them as they hunkered down in their hotel bathroom.

“We’ve got the wind going about 100 mph, you can really hear it outside, shaking the doors,” she said in a video. “We are tired, ready for this to be over.”

Irma struck with winds that reached speeds of 100 mph and massive destruction as streets turned into rivers.

Debris is floating in the streets of the island as the hurricane makes its way to Florida.

President Trump owns a $28 million mansion on St Martin. There’s no word yet on the fate of the house.

An American couple on a romantic vacation in the Dominican Republic says they’ve been ordered to evacuate their luxury hotel.

They have been sent to a shelter where lounge chairs from the pool have been lined up as beds. They said they know they are stuck but are trying to make the best of it.

Virgin Atlantic billionaire Richard Branson is rolling the dice, hunkering down with some of his workers in the wine cellar on his private Necker Island, which is considered one of the most luxurious resorts in the world.

In Miami, everyone is paying heed to the warnings that Irma may turn into the most powerful Atlantic storm in history.