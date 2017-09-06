Houston pastor anticipating delivery of relief supplies from Day of Giving

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Central Ohioans answered the call for help on Wednesday, dropping off supplies and donating money to help families devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

By 2pm on Wednesday, a semi-truck was packed full of supplies with more still coming in. NBC4 teamed up with Rock City church, who brought 150 volunteers and organized donations to be driven down to Houston.

“The supplies that you guys are sending are going to be a huge help to families,” said Pastor Jeremy Foster. “They’re going to be a huge help to our communities.”

Jeremy Foster is a pastor at Hope City Church in Houston. It’s one of the many churches Rock City Church has partnered with on the ground in Texas, to deliver supplies to.

Foster said they’ve organized distribution centers and even have people delivering supplies by boat to families in need, as they begin the long road to recovery.

“These hurricane buckets that come in with cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products those kinds of things right now are critical,” said Foster.

Everything donated on Wednesday will be headed down to Houston, going to churches like Hope City, who are helping Harvey victims in several communities.

“To see Columbus come together, to see them bringing cleaning supplies, food, water, things we know they need right now. We’re going to get them down there as quick as we can,” said Rock City Church executive director Katie Fisher. “They want to make sure the people in Houston know that people are caring for them. That we’ve been praying for them. We love them. So, it’s just been really neat to see our city come together like this.”

