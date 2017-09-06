Hurricane Irma now Earth’s 2nd storm so strong for so long

MIAMI, FL (AP) — Here’s a scientific fact for anyone thinking Hurricane Irma is being hyped: This is only the second time on Earth, since satellites began tracking them about 40 years ago, that a storm has maintained 185 mph winds for more than 24 hours.

The other one, according to Colorado State University meteorology professor Phil Klotzbach, hit the Phillippines in 2013. It was the massive typhoon Haiyan, which killed more than 6,000 people.

Klotzbach says “this thing is a buzzsaw,” and he’s “glad Floridians are taking it very seriously.

PHOTOS: Preparing for Hurricane Irma View as list View as gallery Open Gallery An employee restocks bottled water on bare shelves as customers look on at a Publix grocery store, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Surfside, Fla. Wielding the most powerful winds ever recorded for a storm in the Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Irma bore down Tuesday on the Leeward Islands of the northeast Caribbean on a forecast path that could take it toward Florida over the weekend. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Customers purchase groceries at a local supermarket as they prepare for Hurricane Irma, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Wielding the most powerful winds ever recorded for a storm in the Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Irma bore down Tuesday on the Leeward Islands of the northeast Caribbean on a forecast path that could take it toward Florida over the weekend. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz) Kelby Schweickerrt, of Destin, Fla., grabs some gallon jugs of drinking water from the shelves at the Target store in Destin, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (Michael Snyder/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP) A shelf normally containing packaged water sits empty at a Piggly Wiggly store Tueday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Panama City, Fla. Store managers informed shoppers that more water will be delivered on Sept.6 in the morning a residents prepare for Hurricane Irma. (Patti Blake/News Herald via AP) A shelf normally containing packaged water is empty at a Piggly Wiggly store Tueday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Panama City, Fla. Store managers informed shoppers that more water will be delivered on Sept.6 in the morning a residents prepare for Hurricane Irma. (patti Blake/News Herald via AP) Vehicles line up to get fuel at a Tom Thumb gas station in Shalimar, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, ahead of a possible strike by Hurricane Irma. (Michael Snyder/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP) Anthony Mirto fills tanks as he prepares for Hurricane Irma, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Key Largo, Fla. Irma roared into the Caribbean with record force early Wednesday, its winds shaking homes and flooding buildings on a chain of small islands along a path toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba and likely Florida by the weekend. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz) Ali Alchikh, 49, and his wife, Najoua Laroui, found replenished supplies of bottled water at Costco and purchased it for their extended family Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Both said they've never stocked up before a hurricane, but the strength of Irma and media reports from Houston encouraged them to buy bottled water. (Jonathan Capriel/The Tampa Bay Times via AP) Stephanie Rivera, 26, unloads her groceries and her 16-month-old child, Diego Rivera, from her Costco shopping cart on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. She said lines stretched to the back of the store, and she could not find any bottled water inside. (Jonathan Capriel/The Tampa Bay Times via AP) Max Garcia, of Miami, waits in a line since dawn to purchase plywood sheets at The Home Depot store in North Miami, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Florida residents are preparing for the possible landfall of Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) After loading the back of her vehicle with food Maria Minier loads a recently purchased wood panel to be used in preparation for Hurricane Irma, in Carolina, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Irma grew into a dangerous Category 5 storm, the most powerful seen in the Atlantic in over a decade, and roared toward islands in the northeast Caribbean Tuesday. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) Carla Perroni Aguilera of Miami Beach, Fla., holds a cart as her husband Ronald Aguilera and her father Joe Perroni load sheets of plywood at The Home Depot store in North Miami, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Florida residents are preparing for the possible landfall of Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Beatriz Bustamante and her dog Simon wait as Qawrence Symonette secures sheets of plywood on her car at The Home Depot store in North Miami, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Florida residents are preparing for the possible landfall of Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Men load recently purchased wood panels to be used for boarding up windows in preparation for Hurricane Irma, in Carolina, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Irma grew into a dangerous Category 5 storm, the most powerful seen in the Atlantic in over a decade, and roared toward islands in the northeast Caribbean Tuesday. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) Helen Conklin carries sandbags as her husband, John Conklin, loads the car at Lealman Community Park, 3890 55th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. The couple have lived in Florida since 1979 and say that the "No Name Storm" was the worst they have been through. "We're gonna hold our butts and pray," said Helen. (Lara Cerri/The Tampa Bay Times via AP) Kimberly Wraight fills her sandbag at Lealman Community Park, in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Wraight is caring for her 88-year-old father, who is blind and does not want to leave the house. (Lara Cerri/The Tampa Bay Times via AP) Motorists head north on US Route 1 as Hurricane Irma moves its path in the northeast Caribbean, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Key Largo, Fla. Wielding the most powerful winds ever recorded for a storm in the Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Irma bore down Tuesday on the Leeward Islands of the northeast Caribbean on a forecast path that could take it toward Florida over the weekend. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz) People put up a steel sheet over a window in preparation for Hurricane Irma, in Fort Road, St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Irma grew into a dangerous Category 5 storm, the most powerful seen in the Atlantic in over a decade, and roared toward islands in the northeast Caribbean Tuesday on a path that could eventually take it to the United States. (AP Photo/Johnny Jno-Baptiste) A homeowner makes last minute repairs to his roof in preparation for Hurricane Irma, in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Irma grew into a dangerous Category 5 storm, the most powerful seen in the Atlantic in over a decade, and roared toward islands in the northeast Caribbean Tuesday on a path that could eventually take it to the United States. (AP Photo/Johnny Jno-Baptiste)

University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy says Irma “could easily be the most costly storm in U.S. history, which is saying a lot considering what just happened two weeks ago” in Texas.

And former hurricane hunter Jeff Masters says both high winds and large storm surges will damage expensive properties from Miami all the way up the Florida peninsula and beyond. That includes President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Masters says that if Irma “goes right up the Gold Coast like the current models are saying, then the Gold Coast is going to become the Mud Coast.”

The National Hurricane Center’s latest long-term forecast moved Irma’s northward track slightly eastward from the center of the peninsula, but that doesn’t mean much. Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen says people should “stop paying attention to the skinny black line,” because the margin-of-error for the storm four days out is wider than the entire state of Florida, so things can change.

Bottom line, Feltgen says, is that nobody in Florida is off the hook.