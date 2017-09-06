Hurricane Irma now Earth’s 2nd storm so strong for so long

MIAMI, FL (AP) — Here’s a scientific fact for anyone thinking Hurricane Irma is being hyped: This is only the second time on Earth, since satellites began tracking them about 40 years ago, that a storm has maintained 185 mph winds for more than 24 hours.
The other one, according to Colorado State University meteorology professor Phil Klotzbach, hit the Phillippines in 2013. It was the massive typhoon Haiyan, which killed more than 6,000 people.
Klotzbach says “this thing is a buzzsaw,” and he’s “glad Floridians are taking it very seriously.
University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy says Irma “could easily be the most costly storm in U.S. history, which is saying a lot considering what just happened two weeks ago” in Texas.
And former hurricane hunter Jeff Masters says both high winds and large storm surges will damage expensive properties from Miami all the way up the Florida peninsula and beyond. That includes President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Masters says that if Irma “goes right up the Gold Coast like the current models are saying, then the Gold Coast is going to become the Mud Coast.”
The National Hurricane Center’s latest long-term forecast moved Irma’s northward track slightly eastward from the center of the peninsula, but that doesn’t mean much. Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen says people should “stop paying attention to the skinny black line,” because the margin-of-error for the storm four days out is wider than the entire state of Florida, so things can change.
Bottom line, Feltgen says, is that nobody in Florida is off the hook.