Man accused of robbing Arena District restaurant at gunpoint

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man is facing a robbery charge after allegedly robbing an Arena District restaurant at gunpoint Sunday night.

It happened around 9:45pm Sunday at Ted’s Montana Grill at 191 W. Nationwide Blvd.

According to police, 32-year-old George Higgins pulled out a gun and pointed it at both employees and customers.

Police said Higgins then stole cash and fled from the restaurant. A police report indicates he got away with around $5,000 in cash from the safe.

Higgins was arrested by Columbus Police SWAT officers Tuesday.

He appeared in court Wednesday where bond was set at $250,000.