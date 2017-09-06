More than 1.5 million chests of drawers recalled due to tip-over dangers

By Published:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — More than 1.5 million chest drawers are being recalled, after reports of a 4-year-old being injured by one of them tipping over.

The recall involves “Mainstays” chests of drawers sold in six colors at Walmart and other retailers nationwide, as well as online at Walmart.com.

Ameriwood Chest of Drawers recalled

The chests are unstable if they’re not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

Owners can contact the distributor, Ameriwood Home for a free repair kit that includes a wall anchoring device and feet for the unit.

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access until it is properly anchored.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s