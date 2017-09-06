More than 1.5 million chests of drawers recalled due to tip-over dangers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — More than 1.5 million chest drawers are being recalled, after reports of a 4-year-old being injured by one of them tipping over.

The recall involves “Mainstays” chests of drawers sold in six colors at Walmart and other retailers nationwide, as well as online at Walmart.com.

Ameriwood Chest of Drawers recalled

The chests are unstable if they’re not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

Owners can contact the distributor, Ameriwood Home for a free repair kit that includes a wall anchoring device and feet for the unit.

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access until it is properly anchored.