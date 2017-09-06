New Buckeye football season brings changes to Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Buckeyes are back, ready to hit the field but there’s another reason why the university is excited.

Mike Penner is the senior associate athletic director for the department of Athletics.

“We are really really excited this off season to do some stadium projects. The first is the concrete in c deck from sections 12c to 30c this was phase one of a three-year construction project,” said Penner.

This is just one of several projects in the works Penner said. It’s part of several multi-phase upgrades at the Shoe.

“We will begin phase two which is another 3rd of C deck at the conclusion of the football season,” said Penner.

Penner said fans can also expect a better experience with more and about 30 new 80 inch televisions on deck B. However, the biggest change will come outside on cannon drive.

“Cannon drive is closed. Cannon lots are closed, and the DOD lots are closed, said Penner.

“So what that means, and the purpose of that is to create 12 acres of developed land to create a north south corridor between King avenue and Lane avenue to enhanced the green space along the Olentangy corridor,” said Penner.

Penner suggests fans park in 9th avenue garages and west campus. He said a complimentary shuttle will up and running for fans to use.

OSU Police chief Craig Stone also suggests following his department’s social media pages for any more changes that may happen around the stadium.

Officials also said fans in the south stands are only allowed to buy one drink per ID card. Fans elsewhere can buy 2 drinks per ID card.