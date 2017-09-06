Olentangy Liberty investigating after racial threat left on school bathroom wall

DELAWARE CO., OH (WCMH) — Olentangy Liberty High School officials say they are investigating offensive graffiti that was left on one of the school’s bathroom walls earlier this week. They would not comment on whether or not they knew who left the remarks or any discipline, but said they assure students and their families that the school is safe.

NBC4 has chosen not to publicize the message that was left. The school says they’ve removed it.

“We don’t tolerate any kind of racial slurs or any kind of racially motivated activity that would make any student feel like they weren’t included,” says Liberty Principal William Warfield. “We are investigating this situation and taking the proper steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

The Olentangy School District started an equity and inclusion program in 2010 in an effort to make all students feel valued.

“Sometimes students might not find that exact place to fit in,” says Jackie Powers, supervisor of the equity and inclusion program. “This is a place where they can be valued for their identity and who they are.”

Warfield says this lone act should not be taken as a reflection of the school.

“We had a student make a poor choice and a poor decision and we’re going to learn from it,” Warfield says. “I need our students to know and our families to know that our students are safe in this building. This is a safe place for them to come every single day.”