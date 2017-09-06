Photos show Houston’s devastation, recovery from Harvey

HOUSTON (AP) — Photos taken just a week apart show how the Houston area is starting to recover after the devastation of Harvey’s catastrophic floods that left homes and roads under several feet of water.

Debris from a flood-ruined house in Spring was on Tuesday piled up in the now-dry front yard. On Aug. 28, the same property was submerged under floodwaters that nearly reached the top of the front door.

Roads in Houston that a week ago were swamped with waist-deep water packed with boats ferrying drenched and terrified residents to safety are now dry and busy with regular traffic — cars and trucks.

Harvey slammed into the Gulf Coast of Texas Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane. It soon downgraded to a tropical storm but lingered for days, dropping record amounts of rain on Houston and the surrounding area.

