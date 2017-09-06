Red Cross volunteer rushes home to Columbus after son killed in shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A local Red Cross volunteer is home early from Texas, after finding out her son was killed in a shooting. Columbus police found 25-year-old Roberto Marshall Jr., shot at an apartment complex on the city’s east side over the weekend. Now his family is asking the community to help them seek justice.

“I was already dealing with other people, you know, trying to be there for them in a time when they lost their loved ones, and then to find out that my only son had been murdered,” said La Mona Marshall.

Emotions of disbelief is what La Mona felt after receiving the call that her son Roberto was killed.

She was 1,000 miles away in Texas helping families affected by Hurricane Harvey reunite with their loved ones when she got the news.

Now this grieving mother is hit with her own tragedy.

“That’s when I was like, ‘who is going to be there for me?’” said Marshall.

With the support of family, friends and photographs, Marshall remembers her son as the artist he was and community activist.

“For us it was such an incredible shock because Roberto is such a strong leader,” said firend Amber Evans.

Roberto worked to get a truancy bill passed last year to help troubled youth.

“He was here to make our community a better place, a safer place and he gave his life,” said Marshall.

Columbus police are still looking for leads to help them find Roberto Marshall’s killer. Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at 614-645-4730.

Roberto’s family has set up a GoFund me page to help with funeral expenses. To help, click here.