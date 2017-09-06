Seahawks’ Bennett says he feared death by Las Vegas police

FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 file photo Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, left, sits during the playing of the national anthem next to Justin Britt, center, and another teammate before an NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks in Oakland, Calif. Bennett is accusing Las Vegas police of racially motivated excessive force when he says he was detained at gunpoint on Aug. 27, 2017, handcuffed and later released without charges following a report that gunshots were heard at a casino hotel. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg,File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Seattle Seahawks player Michael Bennett is accusing Las Vegas police of racially motivated excessive force after he says he was threatened at gunpoint following a report that shots were heard at a casino hotel.

Bennett posted a Twitter account early Wednesday saying police singled him out as he was running from a sharp sound following the Aug. 26 fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

The story below, via Bennett’s Twitter, contains harsh language.

Police Officer Jacinto Rivera says Las Vegas police are checking for video and written reports but can’t immediately verify Bennett’s account.

The 6-foot-4 defensive end says he was handcuffed face-down on the ground after one officer held a gun to his head saying he would blow his head off if he moved. Bennett, who has been a leader of the national anthem protests started by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, was released without charges.

Police later attributed the report of gunfire to the sound of velvet rope stands falling over.

