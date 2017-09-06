Teen accused of Hilliard school shooting plot to be tried as an adult

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — John Staley III will be tried as an adult after being accused of plotting to attack Hilliard Davidson High School in October of last year.

Staley, who was 16 at the time, is being held on a $250,000 bond and his case is being transferred to Common Pleas Court.

Staley was originally suspended from Hilliard Davidson High School on September 22, 2016 stemming from another student telling school officials about Staley’s plan.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a joint investigation involving the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Hilliard Police, Hilliard schools and the FBI.

“He did in fact recruit other people as part of this plan to help carry it out,” said Franklin County Prosecutor O’ Brien.

He said Staley had drawn up a detailed map, visited a gun store and asked four or five other students to help him carry out the attack.

“The diagram laying out the plan including listed weapons and the personnel, number of people needed to carry it out,” said O’ Brien.

O’Brien said Staley planned to have 15 people help him, but he was stopped before any harm could be done.