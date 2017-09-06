Victim dies more than six years after shooting, robbery

Lamonte Richardson (ODRC)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus shooting victim has died, more than six years after he was shot during a robbery at an east Columbus carryout.

The shooting happened on April 28, 2011, at 2776 East 5th Avenue in Columbus.

The victim, Brandon Coleman, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the back.

Coleman told detectives he was robbed by Lamonte A. Richardson. Richardson was later arrested by robbery detectives.

In 2012, Richardson pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

One year ago, Coleman was placed in hospice care at the Manor of Whitehall Convalescent Care Center. Police said he died from his injuries on September 2, 2017.

The coroner’s office ruled Coleman’s death a homicide.

Columbus police homicide detectives are now working with the prosecutor’s office to see if additional charges will be filed.

