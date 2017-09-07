Authorities plan expansion of naloxone access in Ohio county

By Published:

CINCINNATI (AP) — Government and health officials plan to dramatically expand availability of an overdose-reversing drug in a southwest Ohio county, in what they hope could prove to be a national model for saving lives.

Attorney General Mike DeWine on Thursday joined Hamilton County officials, doctors and others involved in drug treatment to discuss a naloxone access program and pilot study in the county that’s home to Cincinnati.

They plan in coming months to more than quadruple distribution of Narcan nasal spray to 30,000 units, using donations from Dublin, Ireland-based Adapt Pharma Inc.

County Health Commissioner Tim Ingram says the group that includes area health care systems is working with the sheriff’s office, religious groups and businesses to decide where to target the distribution.

Ohio is one of the nation’s hardest-hit overdose states.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s