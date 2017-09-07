Browns release Calvin Pryor following fight with teammate

BEREA, OH (AP) — The Cleveland Browns released safety Calvin Pryor on Thursday shortly after he was involved in a fight with wide receiver Ricardo Louis.

Coach Hue Jackson did not provide any details of the skirmish, which took place before practice.

“I just made a decision which we thought was best for our football team and we moved on,” Jackson said. “That is it.”

Jackson didn’t think Louis would also be let go. The second-year receiver had little to say about the altercation.

“Things happen within the family,” he said. “We will keep it within the family, move forward and we will work on winning.”

A first-round pick by the New York Jets in 2014, Pryor came to Cleveland in a trade on June 1. He was listed as Derrick Kindred’s backup on this week’s depth chart.

Scuffles are not uncommon during practices as tempers can rise on the field, especially during a hot day in training camp. But with the season opener against Pittsburgh just a few days away, Jackson wasn’t going to tolerate foolish behavior.