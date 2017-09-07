City shuts down Stooges bar on far east side after years of violence, robberies

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus City Attorney’s office says a far east side bar is being boarded up Thursday.

Stooges, at 2932 Noe Bixby Road, “has been the scene of rampant shootings, robberies, assaults on women, fights with pool sticks, fights involving as many as 20 people at a time, drug dealing, and underage alcohol sales” according to city attorney Richard Pfeiffer Jr.’s office.

Most recently, officers responded to a shooting at Stooges on Sept. 3 and found three victims suffering gunshot wounds.

“We were alarmed by so many things at this establishment, including a disturbing pattern of gun violence,” Pfeiffer said in a news release.

Below is Stooges’ history of crime since May 2015 as explained by Pfeiffer’s office:

According to court documents, Columbus Police were dispatched to the premises on May 5, 2015 on a report of a man with a gun. Upon arrival, officers observed a man throw an object under an SUV in the parking lot and later determined the object to be a loaded firearm that previously had been reported stolen. Later that same month, police responded to a report of a victim being slapped in the face by her ex-boyfriend while inside Stooges. On October 9, 2015, an individual reported being robbed while in the Stooges parking lot. On January 3, 2016, police were dispatched to Stooges on a report of a man with a gun. Upon arrival, officers observed a man running from the premises. Officer detained him and subsequently determined he had two active warrants for his arrest. On February 1, 2016, police responded to a report of an unresponsive man in a car in the Stooges parking lot. Officers and medics determined the man to be deceased. Later that same month, police were dispatched to the premises on a report of an assault and criminal damaging. On March 13, 2016, police responded to a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the premises. Responding officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. April 2016 proved to be a particularly busy month at Stooges as police responded to the premises on reports of: a man with a gun

persons selling narcotics

patrons fighting with pool sticks inside the bar

another fight

another occasion of a person with a gun

approximately ten gunshots being fired The criminal conduct continued in May 2016, as police responded to reports of: shots being fired at the premises

people fighting in the parking lot

approximately seven gunshots being fired in the parking lot

a female victim being struck in the head with a glass while inside the premises On June 23, 2016 a female victim reported being assaulted and called racial slurs by a male suspect. In July 2016, police responded to reports of: three to four persons fighting, including one who was knocked unconscious

patrons running out of the premises after someone had been shot in the bar

more shots fired at the premises

men with guns fighting in the parking lot In August 2016, police responded to a report of persons with guns inside the premises and on another occasion, men with guns fighting in the parking lot. On September 5, 2016, police responded to a report of a fight inside the premises. In October 2016, police: received a report of “extensive narcotics use” inside the premises

responded to a report of a large fight in the parking lot

discovered illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside Stooges during an administrative inspection. One of the co-owners, Richard Heilbrunn, was present at the time and identified himself as “the person in charge” of the premises On November 13, 2016, police responded to a report of a woman being assaulted at the premises. On December 22, 2016, police responded to a report of a victim being assaulted and having his car stolen by his assailants. In January 2017, police responded to reports of: an assault

a fight involving a person with a gun at the premises

gunshots being fired at the premises. On February 4, 2017, police responded to a report of approximately twenty people in a fight in the parking lot. Later that month, police responded to another report of a fight. On April 10, 2017, police responded to a call of a shooting and found a victim who stated he had been shot at Stooges. On May 19, 2017 police were dispatched to the premises on report of gunshots fired. On June 3, 2017, Vice Squad detectives conducting a covert investigation purchased cocaine inside the premises and had a witness describe “open narcotics transactions” occurring inside Stooges. On September 3, 2017 between the hours of 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at the premises and found three victims suffering gunshot wounds.