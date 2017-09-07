F-15 fighter jets from Florida seeking shelter in Ohio from Hurricane Irma

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH (WDTN) – Eight F-15 military aircraft from the 125th Fighter Wing out of Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, will be landing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Thursday afternoon, according to base officials.

The aircraft are evacuating out of harm’s way from Hurricane Irma.

The Air Force routinely repositions aircraft to Wright-Patt in the case of major storms.

In 2014 more than 50 F-15E Strike Eagles were moved to the base from Seymore Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Arthur.

The practice is a precautionary measure to avoid potential damage from high winds.