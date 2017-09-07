F-15 fighter jets from Florida seeking shelter in Ohio from Hurricane Irma

In this photo provided by the U.S. Air Force a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle belonging to the 391st Fighter Squadron taxis to the runway Wednesday July 17, 2013, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Pilots and weapons systems officers at the base returned to flying operations after being grounded for approximately three months due to budget constraints. (AP Photo/U.S. Air Force, Airman 1st Class Brittany A. Chase)

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH (WDTN) – Eight F-15 military aircraft from the 125th Fighter Wing out of Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, will be landing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Thursday afternoon, according to base officials.

The aircraft are evacuating out of harm’s way from Hurricane Irma.

The Air Force routinely repositions aircraft to Wright-Patt in the case of major storms.

In 2014 more than 50 F-15E Strike Eagles were moved to the base from Seymore Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Arthur.

The practice is a precautionary measure to avoid potential damage from high winds.

