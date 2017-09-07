Hearing will decide if trial of Brian Golsby will be moved

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Attorneys for the man accused of killing an Ohio State student have filed a motion to move the trial to a different county.

A motion to change venue was filed with the court in early August, according to court records.

The motion was filed by defense attorneys, along with several other motions related to evidence exclusion and jury challenges.

A hearing has been scheduled for Thursday.

Brian Golsby has pleaded not-guilty to charges related to the rape, kidnapping and murder of Reagan Tokes.

If convicted, Golsby could face the death penalty.