JetBlue reduces airfare to $99 from Florida for Irma evacuees

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — JetBlue is slashing the price of non-stop flights out of Florida to $99 each to help people escape Hurricane Irma.

The airline said connecting flights will also be reduced to $159, plus tax.

The same deal is reportedly up for Charleston International and Savannah/Hilton Head International for those looking to get out of Hurricane Irma’s path completely.

Select destinations like Haiti, the Turks and Caicos, The Dominican Republic and the Bahamas, are also included in the reduced fare according to Business Insider.

The $99 fares will be available through Sept. 13 depending on availability.

The airline’s decision to reduce fares comes after other airlines suddenly boosted their prices for flights out of Florida, some up to $1,000 for one-way domestic flights.