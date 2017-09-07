Kasich participates in ceremonial signing of Judy’s Law

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich will participate in a ceremonial signing for Judy’s Law on Thursday with the family of Judy Malinowski.

Judy’s Law is named for Judy Malinowski, the Gahanna woman who was hospitalized for nearly two years after she was doused with gasoline and set on fire by her ex-boyfriend. Judy died in June, nearly 700 days after it happened.

Kasich has already signed the bill into law. Judy’s Law extends the sentence by six years for cases like hers where an accelerant like gas is used.