Newark City Schools, Par Excellence Academy closed after fire at bus garage

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH)– Officials say Newark City Schools and Par Excellence Academy are closed Thursday due to a fire at the Newark City Schools bus garage this morning.

The fire started around 2:45 am in the building located at 475 Daniel Avenue.

Officials say no one was injured in the fire.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Newark City Schools says the fire damaged the transportation department’s ability to communicate.

The Par Excellence Academy uses the Newark City Schools bus system, so they are also closed due to the fire.