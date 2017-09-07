Oakland Fire Captain arrested on child porn charges

LAFAYETTE (KRON)– An Oakland Fire Captain was arrested Wednesday by Lafayette police for allegedly possessing child pornography.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, on Aug. 19 the Contra Costa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force launched an investigation into 58-year-old Richard Chew.

Police obtained a search warrant to enter Chew’s Lafayette home on Harper Court.

Officers said they found child pornography on his computer and other storage devices.

Chew was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for possession of child pornography. His bail was set at $200,000.

The Oakland Fire Department has released the following statement:

“I am appalled by the disturbing nature of these charges. When we learned of the investigation, I immediately placed the employee in question on administrative leave. If the allegations are true, this criminal behavior violates our community’s standard of decency and breaches the standard of conduct we uphold in the Oakland Fire Department. I appreciate the swift professionalism with which the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department handled this matter. Any further media inquiries regarding this matter should be referred to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.”