Ohio troopers report 24 crash deaths over Labor Day weekend

COLUMBUS (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says two dozen people died in crashes around Ohio during the long Labor Day weekend.

Troopers report at least 22 crashes resulting in 24 deaths between Friday and Monday. They say nearly half of the people who died weren’t using safety equipment such as a seat belt or a motorcycle helmet, and alcohol was a contributing factor in at least four deaths.

The patrol says provisional data indicate that troopers made over 33,000 traffic enforcement stops during the holiday period.

They made over 800 arrests for impaired driving and over 500 drug-related arrests, and they cited more than 6,000 travelers for not properly using safety belts. They say the numbers in each of those categories increased compared with the same period last year.

