Red Cross training new volunteers in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The devastation of Hurricane Harvey prompted an outpouring of support, but more help is needed, especially for the thousands of people affected by that storm and now Hurricane Irma. Right now, the Ohio Buckeye Region of the American Red Cross is training volunteers who want to get involved in Hurricane Harvey and Irma relief efforts.

When disaster strikes the American Red Cross jumps into action. It is no different for the Red Cross chapter in the buckeye state.

With more than 70 volunteers already assisting with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas, the Red Cross says they need to start preparing to send more crews to the Southeast in anticipation of hurricane Irma.

“Our goal right now is to train 100 new volunteers per week. We know that for the Harvey response alone we are going to need 80,000 volunteers over the next several months across the country,” said Jordan Tetting, with the Buckeye Region American Red Cross.

Thursday night, Red Cross staff members spoke to a crowd filled with more than 40 people, ready to help those in need.

“We as a family have been watching the news and watching the total impact with the hurricanes going through, it is just something we felt like we had to be able to do,” said Wes Burroughs.

The Burroughs family from Hilliard, say they want to teach their children the importance of helping others.

“It’s not just about your world. It’s about helping others and it is about giving back and I think that it is important as they get older that both my husband and I can be examples to them,” said Kristin Burroughs.

Helping others is something that the couple’s son, 7-year-old Aston is eager to do.

“We need to help other people and help them be safe,” said Aston.

The Red Cross says they are in desperate need of volunteers that are bilingual to send to Puerto Rico to help with hurricane Irma relief efforts.

If that is you, and you would like to help, come to an orientation meeting or call the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Disaster relief orientation is held every Thursday at 6pm, located at 995 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43205. Disaster relief training is held every Saturday at 8 am.