Ross County Sheriff searching for two runaway juveniles

By Published:
Photos of Christman (left) and Hurley (right) provided by the Ross County Sheriff's Office.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating two different missing juveniles.

The first, 16-year-old Meya Christman, was reported missing just after midnight Tuesday morning. She was last known to be at a house on Higby Road. She is described as white, 5’7″ tall, and roughly 120 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing blue skinny jeans and a maroon shirt.

The second, 17-year-old Levi Hurley, was reported missing just after midnight Wednesday morning. He was last seen on the 400 block of US-23. He is described as white, 5’6″ tall, and roughly 130 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about either missing teen, please call the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.

