School back in session Friday in Newark after bus garage fire

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) – Students in Newark City Schools got the day off on Thursday after an early morning fire at a bus garage.

The school district said class will be back in session on Friday.

Significant smoke and fire damage impacted their communication system, which prompted the school closure. School business manager Mark Shively said the fire happened around 2:30am on Thursday.

“We had no phone service. We had no two-way radio communication with any of our buses once they’re out picking up students. So, if we were to have a problem of any kind we wouldn’t be able to communicate with them and the drivers wouldn’t be able to communicate back with us,” said Shively.

He said the building also houses the transportation and maintenance offices.

“What you’re seeing here is basically an area where we store parts for our bus repairs,” said Shively, describing the area of the building that caught fire.

He said the communication system is back up and running, so buses will be able to pick up students in the morning.

“Fortunately, no one was here when this occurred,” said Shively.

No one was injured in the fire. It’s unknown what caused the fire or how much it will cost to repair the damage.