Police: Suspect in active shooter situation at Columbus Scioto High School in custody

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say they have the suspect in the reported active shooter at Columbus Scioto High School in custody.

At about 8:30am, Friday, police were called to the 2900 block of South High Street on the report of an active shooter.

ACTIVE SHOOTER AT SCHOOL:An active shooter has been reported at Scioto High School@S. High St. Please stay out of the area.#CPD — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

Police say the school has been placed on lockdown and officers are searching the building.

According to police, there is no information on any injuries at this time.

