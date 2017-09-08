After serving in Texas, Ohio Task Force One ready to deploy after Irma

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus firefighter Craig Mignogno might be as well-equipped of a person you can find in Central Ohio to handle the aftermath of a natural disaster.

He’s been deployed with Ohio Task Force One on numerous occasions to help those who need it most – from 9/11 to most major hurricanes to hit land in the last two decades, including Hurricane Harvey just two weeks ago.

“It was more rain than I’ve ever seen in my life,” he recalls. “It was amazing that it rained as hard as it for as long as it did. It just never let up.”

Less than 72 after his 10-day stint in Texas, he’s on a list to be called if it’s decided Ohio Task Force One is needed to relieve those suffering from Irma.

He says waiting is the hardest part.

“You’re in a constant state of, ‘We’re going, we’re not going.’ So you’re in a constant state of being ramped up for it.”

Whether it’s minutes, hours or days, only time will tell if he’ll have to put his rescue skills to test for the second time in as many weeks.