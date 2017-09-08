AT&T offering credits for free data, text and talk for Florida resident during Hurricane Irma

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — AT&T says it is offering Florida residents credits for free data, talk and text in order to stay in touch with loved ones during Hurricane Irma.

The offer starts today and runs until September 17, according to AT&T.

“As Hurricane Irma continues to make its way north we’re automatically issuing credits and waiving additional fees to give unlimited data, talk and texts to AT&T wireless customers and unlimited talk and texts to AT&T PREPAID customers across all of Florida,” AT&T released in a statement.

Irma’s eventual path and Florida’s fate depends on when and how sharp the powerful hurricane takes a right turn, National Weather Service Director Louis Uccellini said.

“It has become more likely that Irma will make landfall in southern Florida as a dangerous major hurricane,” the Hurricane Center said in a forecast discussion Thursday afternoon.

