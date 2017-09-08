COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Council on American-Islamic Relations, Columbus Chapter, is calling on the FBI and Columbus Police to investigate what CAIR says was an unprovoked shooting on Muslim woman.

The attack on that 58-year-old woman happened Monday night between the intersection of Georgesville Road and Lone Eagle Street.

According to the police report, the woman was on her way home from work, when a blue truck pulled up next to her.

Police say the driver of the truck fired 13 shots into the woman’s car, striking her four times in the back, twice in the left hand and once in the elbow. She’s recovering at a local hospital.

Romin Iqbal is providing legal council for the victim and her family, who requested to remain anonymous in fear of more harm being done.

“We don’t know what the motivations were, but regardless of the motivation this woman did not do anything to him. This is a very sweet old lady. For her to be shot seven times for doing nothing is something that is very alarming,” said Iqbal.

This is not the first time an attack on a Muslim woman was reported.

Back in June a Somali woman was beaten and bruised at her east Columbus apartment complex. CAIR asked investigators to look into that attack as a hate crime also.

“Attacks like these have been taking place for a while now and all we want is for these attacks to be investigated,” said Iqbal.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Columbus police. Callers’ identities will remain anonymous.