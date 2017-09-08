CAIR asks Columbus Police to investigate after man shoots at Muslim woman 13 times

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Council on American-Islamic Relations, Columbus Chapter, is calling on the FBI and Columbus Police to investigate what CAIR says was an unprovoked shooting on Muslim woman.

The attack on that 58-year-old woman happened Monday night between the intersection of Georgesville Road and Lone Eagle Street.

According to the police report, the woman was on her way home from work, when a blue truck pulled up next to her.

Police say the driver of the truck fired 13 shots into the woman’s car, striking her four times in the back, twice in the left hand and once in the elbow. She’s recovering at a local hospital.

Romin Iqbal is providing legal council for the victim and her family, who requested to remain anonymous in fear of more harm being done.

“We don’t know what the motivations were, but regardless of the motivation this woman did not do anything to him. This is a very sweet old lady. For her to be shot seven times for doing nothing is something that is very alarming,” said Iqbal.

This is not the first time an attack on a Muslim woman was reported.

Back in June a Somali woman was beaten and bruised at her east Columbus apartment complex. CAIR asked investigators to look into that attack as a hate crime also.

“Attacks like these have been taking place for a while now and all we want is for these attacks to be investigated,” said Iqbal.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Columbus police. Callers’ identities will remain anonymous.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s