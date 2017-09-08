Disney, Universal, Busch Gardens, SeaWorld announce closures as Irma nears

By Published:
FILE- This Jan. 26, 2006 file photo shows Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay, FILE)

(WFLA) – As Hurricane Irma closes in on Florida, the state’s major amusement parks are adjusting their schedules. Disney World, Busch Gardens, Sea World and more have announced closures as Irma threatens the entire state.  This is Disney World’s fifth time closing since it first opened its doors in 1971.

Disney World:

  • “The Most Magical Place on Earth” will close early on Saturday and remain closed through Monday.
  • Blizzard Beach water park will be closed Friday, September 8 and Saturday September 9.
  • Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park will remain open for guests during this time.
  •  Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be closed beginning Saturday, September 9 at 2:00 pm.
  • For more information, visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/hurricane-irma-info/

Universal Studios:

  • Doors will shutter at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 9. The park is expected to resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, September 12.
  • For more information, read Universal’s hurricane policy 

Busch Gardens/SeaWorld:

  • Both parks will close by 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 9 and will remain closed through Monday, September 11.
  • Discovery Cove will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 10 and Monday, Sept. 11.
  • Check park hours for the full September schedule.
  • For more inforamtion, visit https://seaworld.com/orlando/blog/hurricane-irma/

Legoland:

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

  • ‘Night of Joy’ has been canceled on Saturday, September 9. The performance on Friday will go on as planned.
  • Guests with tickets for Saturday are welcome to attend Friday’s event instead of exchanging their tickets.
  • Requests for a full refund for either night will be honored

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s