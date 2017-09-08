Football Friday Nite: Week 3 scores

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Look for highlights from the following games Friday at 11:15pm on Football Friday Nite:

  • Teays Valley at Canal Winchester
  • Trotwood at Pickerington Central
  • Newark Catholic at Academy
  • New Albany at Licking Heights
  • Olentangy at Reynoldsburg
  • Elder at Gahanna
  • Mooney at DeSales
  • Groveport at Thomas Worthington
  • Grove City at Central Crossing
  • Hilliard Davidson at Hilliard Bradley
  • Westerville South at Hilliard Darby
  • Dublin Jerome at Olentangy Orange
  • Eastmoor at Westerville Central

Friday scores:

  • Akr. Ellet 36, Mogadore Field 6
  • Akr. Springfield 26, Akr. Kenmore 0
  • Amherst Steele 28, N. Ridgeville 7
  • Attica Seneca E. 63, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0
  • Avon 31, Avon Lake 6
  • Bay Village Bay 38, Fairview 14
  • Bellaire 38, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 7
  • Belmont Union Local 40, Martins Ferry 15
  • Brookville 42, New Lebanon Dixie 14
  • Bucyrus Wynford 33, Harrod Allen E. 0
  • Canal Winchester 33, Ashville Teays Valley 7
  • Canfield 31, Chardon 14
  • Chagrin Falls Kenston 42, Chesterland W. Geauga 7
  • Cin. Colerain 38, Middletown 7
  • Cin. La Salle 30, Cin. West Clermont 0
  • Cin. McNicholas 24, Cin. Taft 0
  • Cin. St. Xavier 50, Cin. Walnut Hills 7
  • Clayton Northmont 44, Tipp City Tippecanoe 12
  • Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 35, Cle. Whitney Young 0
  • Cols. DeSales 28, Youngs. Mooney 7
  • Columbiana Crestview 48, Akr. North 8
  • Cortland Lakeview 34, Leavittsburg LaBrae 6
  • Cory-Rawson 61, Arcadia 0
  • Cov. Catholic, Ky. 35, Kings Mills Kings 14
  • Cuyahoga Hts. 29, Brookfield 6
  • Dresden Tri-Valley 42, Zanesville 7
  • Findlay 42, Tol. Start 10
  • Fostoria 53, Oregon Stritch 13
  • Gahanna Cols. Academy 38, Newark Cath. 0
  • Garrettsville Garfield 48, Burton Berkshire 0
  • Germantown Valley View 32, Middletown Madison Senior 7
  • Goshen 50, Williamsburg 7
  • Grafton Midview 42, N. Olmsted 6
  • Green 28, Orange 6
  • Hilliard Bradley 28, Hilliard Davidson 10
  • Hubbard 41, Ashtabula Edgewood 7
  • Jackson 34, Gallipolis Gallia 0
  • Jeromesville Hillsdale 27, Loudonville 10
  • Kansas Lakota 63, Ridgeway Ridgemont 7
  • Kenton 27, Defiance 7
  • Kettering Alter 42, Xenia 19
  • Kettering Fairmont 42, Milford 0
  • Kirtland 48, Cle. VASJ 0
  • Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 31, Dublin Jerome 7
  • Lewistown Indian Lake 23, DeGraff Riverside 0
  • Liberty Center 38, Tol. Woodward 6
  • Lore City Buckeye Trail 43, Barnesville 12
  • Marion Elgin 64, Mt. Gilead 38
  • Marion Pleasant 51, Bucyrus 0
  • Massillon Perry 49, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 7
  • McDonald 34, Warren Champion 0
  • Medina Buckeye 28, Lodi Cloverleaf 14
  • Medina Highland 42, N. Royalton 14
  • Metamora Evergreen 34, Tol. Ottawa Hills 3
  • Miamisburg 41, Loveland 6
  • Milan Edison 24, Collins Western Reserve 7
  • Mogadore 14, Norton 13
  • NDCL 38, Hunting Valley University 7
  • New Philadelphia 28, Canal Fulton Northwest 6
  • New Richmond 42, Monroe 14
  • Norwalk St. Paul 23, Tiffin Calvert 7
  • Oak Harbor 42, Elmore Woodmore 6
  • Oak Hill 20, Ironton Rock Hill 13
  • Oberlin Firelands 21, Vermilion 14
  • Ottawa-Glandorf 38, Lima Bath 6
  • Pandora-Gilboa 28, Arlington 0
  • Pemberville Eastwood 27, Maumee 7
  • Philo 67, Zanesville W. Muskingum 6
  • Poland Seminary 49, Jefferson Area 0
  • Portsmouth W. 28, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 6
  • Proctorville Fairland 27, Ironton 21
  • Ravenna 20, Kent Roosevelt 14
  • Reading 14, Cin. Summit Country Day 7
  • Reynoldsburg 31, Lewis Center Olentangy 7
  • Richwood N. Union 35, Cols. Grandview Hts. 14
  • Rocky River 35, Cle. Collinwood 0
  • Sarahsville Shenandoah 28, Salineville Southern 0
  • Sherwood Fairview 15, Bryan 6
  • Sidney 35, Day. Carroll 7
  • Smithville 54, Mantua Crestwood 12
  • Southeastern 50, Beaver Eastern 6
  • Sparta Highland 28, Caledonia River Valley 14
  • Spring. Kenton Ridge 56, Riverside Stebbins 6
  • Steubenville 42, St. Joseph, Ontario 14
  • Stow-Munroe Falls 17, Solon 14
  • Strongsville 44, Can. Cent. Cath. 13
  • Sugar Grove Berne Union 41, Newcomerstown 0
  • Sullivan Black River 38, Plymouth 3
  • Swanton 49, Tol. Rogers 7
  • Sycamore Mohawk 34, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 20
  • Thomas Worthington 47, Groveport-Madison 13
  • Tol. St. Francis 52, Mansfield Madison 0
  • Tol. Whitmer 49, Perrysburg 14
  • Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 13, Worthington Christian 10
  • Van Buren 52, Vanlue 6
  • W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34, Coshocton 19
  • Wadsworth 44, Medina 7
  • Waynesfield-Goshen 46, Morral Ridgedale 14
  • Wheelersburg 41, Heath 0
  • Wooster Triway 41, Apple Creek Waynedale 14
  • Youngs. Liberty 48, Andover Pymatuning Valley 6

Thursday Scores:

  • Bellbrook 35, New Carlisle Tecumseh 19
  • Day. Christian 14, Day. Ponitz Tech. 6
  • Dublin Scioto 51, Sunbury Big Walnut 21
  • Lorain 38, Elyria 17
  • Parma 30, Cle. John Marshall 14

