Football Friday Nite: Week 3 scores

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Look for highlights from the following games Friday at 11:15pm on Football Friday Nite:
- Teays Valley at Canal Winchester
- Trotwood at Pickerington Central
- Newark Catholic at Academy
- New Albany at Licking Heights
- Olentangy at Reynoldsburg
- Elder at Gahanna
- Mooney at DeSales
- Groveport at Thomas Worthington
- Grove City at Central Crossing
- Hilliard Davidson at Hilliard Bradley
- Westerville South at Hilliard Darby
- Dublin Jerome at Olentangy Orange
- Eastmoor at Westerville Central
Friday scores:
- Akr. Ellet 36, Mogadore Field 6
- Akr. Springfield 26, Akr. Kenmore 0
- Amherst Steele 28, N. Ridgeville 7
- Attica Seneca E. 63, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0
- Avon 31, Avon Lake 6
- Bay Village Bay 38, Fairview 14
- Bellaire 38, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 7
- Belmont Union Local 40, Martins Ferry 15
- Brookville 42, New Lebanon Dixie 14
- Bucyrus Wynford 33, Harrod Allen E. 0
- Canal Winchester 33, Ashville Teays Valley 7
- Canfield 31, Chardon 14
- Chagrin Falls Kenston 42, Chesterland W. Geauga 7
- Cin. Colerain 38, Middletown 7
- Cin. La Salle 30, Cin. West Clermont 0
- Cin. McNicholas 24, Cin. Taft 0
- Cin. St. Xavier 50, Cin. Walnut Hills 7
- Clayton Northmont 44, Tipp City Tippecanoe 12
- Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 35, Cle. Whitney Young 0
- Cols. DeSales 28, Youngs. Mooney 7
- Columbiana Crestview 48, Akr. North 8
- Cortland Lakeview 34, Leavittsburg LaBrae 6
- Cory-Rawson 61, Arcadia 0
- Cov. Catholic, Ky. 35, Kings Mills Kings 14
- Cuyahoga Hts. 29, Brookfield 6
- Dresden Tri-Valley 42, Zanesville 7
- Findlay 42, Tol. Start 10
- Fostoria 53, Oregon Stritch 13
- Gahanna Cols. Academy 38, Newark Cath. 0
- Garrettsville Garfield 48, Burton Berkshire 0
- Germantown Valley View 32, Middletown Madison Senior 7
- Goshen 50, Williamsburg 7
- Grafton Midview 42, N. Olmsted 6
- Green 28, Orange 6
- Hilliard Bradley 28, Hilliard Davidson 10
- Hubbard 41, Ashtabula Edgewood 7
- Jackson 34, Gallipolis Gallia 0
- Jeromesville Hillsdale 27, Loudonville 10
- Kansas Lakota 63, Ridgeway Ridgemont 7
- Kenton 27, Defiance 7
- Kettering Alter 42, Xenia 19
- Kettering Fairmont 42, Milford 0
- Kirtland 48, Cle. VASJ 0
- Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 31, Dublin Jerome 7
- Lewistown Indian Lake 23, DeGraff Riverside 0
- Liberty Center 38, Tol. Woodward 6
- Lore City Buckeye Trail 43, Barnesville 12
- Marion Elgin 64, Mt. Gilead 38
- Marion Pleasant 51, Bucyrus 0
- Massillon Perry 49, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 7
- McDonald 34, Warren Champion 0
- Medina Buckeye 28, Lodi Cloverleaf 14
- Medina Highland 42, N. Royalton 14
- Metamora Evergreen 34, Tol. Ottawa Hills 3
- Miamisburg 41, Loveland 6
- Milan Edison 24, Collins Western Reserve 7
- Mogadore 14, Norton 13
- NDCL 38, Hunting Valley University 7
- New Philadelphia 28, Canal Fulton Northwest 6
- New Richmond 42, Monroe 14
- Norwalk St. Paul 23, Tiffin Calvert 7
- Oak Harbor 42, Elmore Woodmore 6
- Oak Hill 20, Ironton Rock Hill 13
- Oberlin Firelands 21, Vermilion 14
- Ottawa-Glandorf 38, Lima Bath 6
- Pandora-Gilboa 28, Arlington 0
- Pemberville Eastwood 27, Maumee 7
- Philo 67, Zanesville W. Muskingum 6
- Poland Seminary 49, Jefferson Area 0
- Portsmouth W. 28, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 6
- Proctorville Fairland 27, Ironton 21
- Ravenna 20, Kent Roosevelt 14
- Reading 14, Cin. Summit Country Day 7
- Reynoldsburg 31, Lewis Center Olentangy 7
- Richwood N. Union 35, Cols. Grandview Hts. 14
- Rocky River 35, Cle. Collinwood 0
- Sarahsville Shenandoah 28, Salineville Southern 0
- Sherwood Fairview 15, Bryan 6
- Sidney 35, Day. Carroll 7
- Smithville 54, Mantua Crestwood 12
- Southeastern 50, Beaver Eastern 6
- Sparta Highland 28, Caledonia River Valley 14
- Spring. Kenton Ridge 56, Riverside Stebbins 6
- Steubenville 42, St. Joseph, Ontario 14
- Stow-Munroe Falls 17, Solon 14
- Strongsville 44, Can. Cent. Cath. 13
- Sugar Grove Berne Union 41, Newcomerstown 0
- Sullivan Black River 38, Plymouth 3
- Swanton 49, Tol. Rogers 7
- Sycamore Mohawk 34, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 20
- Thomas Worthington 47, Groveport-Madison 13
- Tol. St. Francis 52, Mansfield Madison 0
- Tol. Whitmer 49, Perrysburg 14
- Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 13, Worthington Christian 10
- Van Buren 52, Vanlue 6
- W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34, Coshocton 19
- Wadsworth 44, Medina 7
- Waynesfield-Goshen 46, Morral Ridgedale 14
- Wheelersburg 41, Heath 0
- Wooster Triway 41, Apple Creek Waynedale 14
- Youngs. Liberty 48, Andover Pymatuning Valley 6
Thursday Scores:
- Bellbrook 35, New Carlisle Tecumseh 19
- Day. Christian 14, Day. Ponitz Tech. 6
- Dublin Scioto 51, Sunbury Big Walnut 21
- Lorain 38, Elyria 17
- Parma 30, Cle. John Marshall 14