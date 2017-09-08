Hocking College offers to be testing lab for Ohio medical marijuana

HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Ohio may be one step closer to legalized medical marijuana after a technical school in Hocking County stepped up to serve as a lab testing site for pot grown in the Buckeye State.

Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio plans to apply next week to serve as the testing site. So far, they’re the only higher institute of learning in Ohio to announce their intention to apply. Ohio House Bill 523 requires an institute of higher learning to serve as a lab testing site for medical marijuana. The school should find out within the next few months if their application has been accepted.

The school’s role would become to test samples of medical marijuana from the growers in Ohio to ensure it reaches potency and safety standards.

Hocking College President Dr. Betty Young says it fits with a new science program the school was already planning to start in the fall of 2018.

“Research that has not been done at other places will be able to happen here,” says Dr. Young. “We’ll be able to better know the benefits of medical cannabis.”

Dr. Young says the school needs to come up with between $3-5 million in endowment to put toward creating the testing lab and that it will bring at least 12 new, well-paying jobs to the area.

The state says it expects its medical marijuana program to be fully functional by September 2018.