COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a man who is accused of killing a 17-year-old boy in August.

Dejuan Hicks, 23, was arrested Friday, charged with the murder of 17-year-old Shaquan Brown.

The shooting happened on August 24 at an apartment complex on Canonby Place in Columbus. Police say Brown was shot while he was walking through the complex.

Hicks is being held at the Franklin County jail pending a court appearance.

This is the 84th homicide in Columbus in 2017.