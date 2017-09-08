New Michael Jackson album coming this fall

KRON Staff Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 1988 file photo, Michael Jackson leans, points and sings, dances and struts during the opening performance of his 13-city U.S. tour, in Kansas City, Mo. Jackson's "Thriller" has broken another sales record, with the Recording Industry Association of America announcing Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015, that the singer is the first artist to attain 30-time multi-platinum status after his album sold 30 million copies in the U.S. since its release in 1982. (AP Photo/Cliff Schiappa, File)

HOLLYWOOD, CA (KRON) — A new Michael Jackson album is set for release this fall. It’s called “Michael Jackson Scream” and it is a compilation that will coincide with the Halloween season.

According to CNN, it’s called “Michael Jackson Scream” and it is a compilation that will coincide with the Halloween season.

Songs include, “Ghosts,” “Torture,” and “Thriller.”

“Scream” will also feature a new mash-up bonus track called, “Blood on the Dance Floor” and “Dangerous.”

In addition to downloads, streaming, and CDs, “Scream will be released on glow-in-the-dark vinyl.

Release parties are planned for cities around the world including Los Angeles, Tokyo, and London.

“Scream” will be released September 29.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s