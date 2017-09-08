Ohio jail releases wrong inmate, says old technology is to blame

WARREN, OH (WKBN) – Officials at the Trumbull County Jail said outdated technology is to blame for a mix-up that resulted in the wrong person being released.

A man who went to the jail to bail out a woman early Friday morning said the wrong person got out.

Jail records show Amber Skinner was released from the jail around 2:45 a.m. After a search for her, police said she is now back in jail.

Andrea Gintert was the one who was actually supposed to be released. She got out of jail a few hours later.

Deputies said the mix-up was an honest mistake and that the intercom system is dated.

They plan on getting a new system and reviewing their policy to see if staff needs additional training.

Neither woman was charged with violent crimes.