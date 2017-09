COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are looking for 12-year-old Christian Powell.

Police say she left for school this morning and never came home.

Powell is described as black, 5′ tall, and roughly 120 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing all blue.

If you have any information on the missing girl, please call the Columbus Police Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-4624.