Several Ohioans in Florida intend to ride out the storm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – People throughout Florida are evacuating as the storm approaches closer to the coast. NBC4 spoke with two Ohio women who now live in Florida. Erin Keefe moved to Orlando after graduating from The Ohio State University back in 2002.

“We are kind of worried about the flooding. My yard specifically floods when we get six inches of rain,” said Keefe.

Instead of leaving the state, Keefe chose to wait out the storm.

“Madness just to say the least. Just scrambling to get everything ready and prepared for the hurricane,” said Keefe.

“Trying to get reserves of water, batteries, and flashlights. I ordered some stuff from Amazon because everything was out of stock around here,” said Keefe.

She’s also prepping at home. She stocked her refrigerator with food, and her freezer with ice in case she loses electricity. Just southwest of Orlando in Tampa, Tawanna Johnson heard the warnings from Governor Rick Scott and knew she had to get out.

“When the governor said ‘you got to evacuate. if you don’t, that’s on you’. That’s pretty much what he said. ‘That’s on you’, I am like yeah, no. You got to go,” said Johnson.

She said she’s been nervous since.

“Usually I’m not scared. I’ve been here 7 years. I’m scared. I’m not going to lie,” said Johnson.

Johnson is originally from Columbus, Ohio, but took a flight to Houston to be with friends. The city is still left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Harvey. She plans to volunteer while she is there, but she can’t help but think what she’s left behind in Florida.

“I don’t care about me or nothing else. I worry about my neighbors. They’re 70 years old,” said Johnson.

Both women said so far they are doing ok. They plan to keep their families updated through social media and phone calls.