Sweet 16: Indians roll to 16th straight, 5-0 over Orioles

CLEVELAND (AP) — Edwin Encarnacion and the Cleveland Indians won their 16th straight game, extending the best streak in franchise history by beating the Baltimore Orioles 5-0 Friday night.

Encarnacion hit a three-run homer in the first inning into some trees next to Heritage Park, the team’s hallowed area where past Cleveland stars and teams are immortalized.

These 2017 Indians are making a case for their inclusion.

Mike Clevinger (9-5) improved his chances to pitch in the postseason with six strong innings as AL Central leaders became just the third team in the expansion era — since 1961 — to win 16 straight in a season.

Cleveland’s string is the longest in the majors since Oakland won 20 straight in 2002. Those A’s and the 1977 Kansas City Royals are the only teams in the past 56 years to reel off 20 consecutive wins.