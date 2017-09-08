Westerville Police arrest burglary suspect who got away, bragged on social media

WESTERVILLE (WCMH) — Westerville Police say they have captured a burglary suspect after he mocked them on Twitter.

According to police records, officers responded to the 800 block of Memories Lane on Wednesday on the report of a burglary in progress. The caller said he could hear glass breaking two doors down. Two officers arrived on scene and said they saw a suspect running from the scene.

Police say the suspect damaged several homes, knocking over a mailbox at one residence and breaking the window in another. The suspect also reportedly knocked over a portable toilet, damaged “For Sale” signs on homes, and removed several sewer grates. Officers also saw damage to several construction vehicles.

Police were notified of a Twitter account with the handle “@ty_reinvented,” which had posted the following: “Haha Westerville. Couldn’t catch me this time. Even though I lost both my shoes.” An officer identified the user replied using the Westerville Police Twitter: “Ty Andrew Ronske if you’d like your shoes back, please meet us in our lobby at 10pm tonight. 29 S. State St.”

Police got a warrant for Ty Andrew Ronske, 21, who was charged with criminal damaging and criminal mischief. Officers are also investigating a marijuana grow operation found at the house where they arrested Ronske.