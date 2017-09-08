Window company to honor promo with Indians’ win streak at 15

By Published:
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have made several hundred customers of a window and home repair business very happy now that the team has extended its winning streak to 15 games.

Cleveland.com reports Cleveland-based Universal Windows Direct offered customers in July free products and services, to include windows, doors, siding, roofs and other repairs, if the Indians put together a 15-game winning streak this season.

Company president Chad Howman says more than 250 orders were placed in July in a promotion marking the company’s 15th year in business.

And the hometown team delivered. The Indians, first in the American League Central division, beat the last-place Chicago White Sox 11-2 Thursday night to set a franchise record with their 15th straight win.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s