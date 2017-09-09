Background actors needed for Stephen King series filmed in Moundsville, WV

MOUNDSVILLE, WV (WTRF/WCMH) — If you’ve ever wanted to be in a spooky television series, now’s your chance.

Nancy Mosser Casting is looking for background actors and actresses for “Castle Rock,” a Hulu-exclusive series based on a fictional town created by the master of horror Stephen King. Filming will take place in Moundsville, West Virginia from Sept. 24 through Sept. 28.

According to the casting call, the show can be described as “a psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse” and combines “the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland.”

The casting agency is looking for men and women to play prisoners, prison guards, prison staff, visiting family members and pedestrians. All talent must be at least 18 years old.