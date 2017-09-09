VIDEO: Baker Mayfield plants Oklahoma flag at midfield in The Shoe

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Baker Mayfield made sure Ohio State fans took notice as he celebrated his Oklahoma Sooners’ victory in Columbus Saturday.

Mayfield, who led an inspired second-half comeback, ran around The Horseshoe with his school flag before touching it to midfield in celebration.

The Buckeyes beat Oklahoma in Norman last year, and Baker commented that he did not like seeing them celebrate on his home turf.

Mayfield lived up to his billing as a Heisman Trophy candidate in shifting the Sooners (2-0) into overdrive and piling up the yards in the second half as the Buckeyes’ offense sputtered. Oklahoma took its first lead of the game near the end of the third quarter and cruised in the fourth.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s