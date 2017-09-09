VIDEO: Baker Mayfield plants Oklahoma flag at midfield in The Shoe

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Baker Mayfield made sure Ohio State fans took notice as he celebrated his Oklahoma Sooners’ victory in Columbus Saturday.

Mayfield, who led an inspired second-half comeback, ran around The Horseshoe with his school flag before touching it to midfield in celebration.

Baker Mayfield just did that. pic.twitter.com/Qo2Aw1pPE8 — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2017

The Buckeyes beat Oklahoma in Norman last year, and Baker commented that he did not like seeing them celebrate on his home turf.

Mayfield lived up to his billing as a Heisman Trophy candidate in shifting the Sooners (2-0) into overdrive and piling up the yards in the second half as the Buckeyes’ offense sputtered. Oklahoma took its first lead of the game near the end of the third quarter and cruised in the fourth.