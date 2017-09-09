Bond set for Columbus Scioto High School shooting suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A student accused in an active shooter situation at Columbus Scioto High School made his first appearance in court Saturday morning.

According to court records, Adan Abdullahi, 18, is charged with improperly discharging a firearm in a school safety zone, a second-degree felony. He is being held on a $950,084 bond.

Around 8:33am Friday, police were dispatched to the 2900 block of South High Street on the report of a student firing multiple shots in the building. An assistant principal called 9-1-1 from inside a closet, and another staff member intervened and kept the suspect calm until officers arrived.

Police arrested Abdullahi just before 8:58am without incident. Officers recovered a gun at the school. No one was injured in the incident.

Abdullahi’s is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 18 at 9am.

