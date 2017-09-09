Bond set for man accused of shooting, killing Columbus teenager

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man accused of shooting and killing a teenager last month is facing murder charges.

Dejuan Hicks, 23, was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of Shaquan Brown, 17. Court records show Hicks is being held on a $1,500,084 bond.

According to Columbus Police, Brown was shot and killed while he was walking through an apartment complex on Canonby Place on Aug. 24.

Hicks is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 18 at 9am.