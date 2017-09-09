Bond set for man accused of shooting, killing Columbus teenager

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man accused of shooting and killing a teenager last month is facing murder charges.

Dejuan Hicks, 23, was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of Shaquan Brown, 17. Court records show Hicks is being held on a $1,500,084 bond.

According to Columbus Police, Brown was shot and killed while he was walking through an apartment complex on Canonby Place on Aug. 24.

READ MORE: Man arrested for murder of Columbus 17-year-old

Hicks is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 18 at 9am.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s