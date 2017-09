COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says it is looking for a 12-year-old boy last seen on the east side of Columbus.

Police say Diego Matute was spotted on foot at about 1:30pm in the area of Country Club Drive and Teddy Drive. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black Batman t-shirt,

black pants, with black and white shoes. He also has a black backpack with green, yellow and red stripes.

Matute is 5’5″ and 142 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.