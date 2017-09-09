Coshocton County man injured in lawn mower accident

COSHOCTON CO., OH (WCMH) — A Coshocton County man is recovering at a Columbus hospital after a lawn mower accident.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of County Road 10 and Township Road 178. When they arrived they found Fred Darr, 70, trapped beneath a riding lawn mower.

Deputies say Darr was mowing an embankment when the lawn mower slid off a ledge due to muddy conditions. Darr was thrown from the mower, and the mower landed on top of him.

Deputies and EMS freed Darr. Darr was flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.