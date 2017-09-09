Coshocton County man injured in lawn mower accident

By Published:

COSHOCTON CO., OH (WCMH) — A Coshocton County man is recovering at a Columbus hospital after a lawn mower accident.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of County Road 10 and Township Road 178. When they arrived they found Fred Darr, 70, trapped beneath a riding lawn mower.

Deputies say Darr was mowing an embankment when the lawn mower slid off a ledge due to muddy conditions. Darr was thrown from the mower, and the mower landed on top of him.

Deputies and EMS freed Darr. Darr was flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s