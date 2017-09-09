Florida couple evacuates to central Ohio, worries for those still in Irma’s path

LANCASTER, OH (WCMH) — A Florida couple left their home at 1:30am Friday morning and didn’t get to Lancaster until 11pm Friday night because the traffic was so congested.

Even after a trip that lasted more than eleven hours their thoughts are still with the people who couldn’t make it out.

For Terry Haldeman and his wife, leaving their home in Florida wasn’t easy.

“If everyone here can just give a lot of thought and prayer,” said Haldeman.

His family urged them to come to Lancaster escape the storm.

This couple knows it’s not a luxury all others can afford.

They both say they have brothers, sisters, and cousins still in Florida and either are unable to leave or don’t want to leave.

“Many people don’t have the resources shall we say, and many people don’t have reliable transportation, and some people just don’t want to leave I mean it’s their home,” said Haldeman.

He and his wife cry as they think of all the people who are still there in that possible path of Hurricane Irma which is on record of being the strongest hurricane to hit Florida.

“There’s a lot of senior citizens in Florida and some are just unable to make that kind of a travel and they have to stay.”

This couple says they have no plans of leaving the state they call home.

